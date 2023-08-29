A Sydney Airbnb charging 21k per night for a backyard tent stay, leaves traveller speechless

A young Australian traveller was taken aback by an Airbnb listing that turned out to be nothing more than a tent set up in someone's backyard. That’s not even the worst part, the host's astonishing asking price for this less-than-luxurious experience is wild. After stumbling upon the surprising listing, a woman named Caity shared her disbelief. Caity had been exploring Airbnb options for a place to stay following a friend's party on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

Since the party was about a 45-minute drive from her home, she thought it might be more budget-friendly to find accommodation in that area with another friend, rather than shelling out for expensive Ubers back and forth. So, in her effort to find a budget-friendly crash pad, she came across a listing close to Warriewood Beach titled: ‘Camping Swag Under The Stars’. The price was set at $800 (about R14 000) for a single person and the cost would surge by hundreds of dollars with each additional person added to the booking.

It’s normal for prices to increase should the number of guests change but this listing doesn’t seem right. For two people to stay for one night, the cost was around $1,156 and for three people it would be $1,500. She told “Kidspot”: “At first, I thought it was some kind of insane glamping experience for that price. But no, it was basically a swag and the photos of the property looked unkempt and the backyard looked like it hadn’t been mowed in months.” Caity came across a listing close to Warriewood Beach titled: ‘Camping Swag Under The Stars’. Picture: Unsplash Additionally, the description of the listing read: "Camp true and cosy under the stars in this waterproof camping bedroll swag.“

Along with it a photo of a tent still tied up in its bag, the fact that the guests will have to pitch the tent as well after forking out $1,156 was beyond ridiculous. Shocked by the exorbitant prices, Caity found herself crafting a message to the host, seeking answers behind such steep charges. “I asked her why she thinks charging that amount is justifiable,” Caity added.

In response to Caity's inquiry, the host provided a detailed explanation. They highlighted that the Northern Beaches property offered ample space for guests to select their preferred tent location, with stunning views of the ocean, valley and night time lights. The property's main attractions included a spacious blue pool, a balcony, and its convenient proximity to beaches, shops and nature trails. The host generously offered to supply sleeping bags, blankets, and other necessities, and guests were welcome to use the house facilities like the kitchen and hot showers.

However, despite the host's enticing description, the photos associated with the listing presented a significantly contrasting reality. But the ridiculous ask didn’t end there, it came with a cleaning fee cost of $200 (R3 696). Caity was left shooketh by the ignorance and absurdity of the ordeal.