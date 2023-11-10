Air France to treat passengers to gourmet meals as they launch new menus for business cabin

Air France has launched new menus for its long-haul business cabins, including routes from Paris to Johannesburg and Cape Town. And these travellers will be treated to meals prepared by French Michelin-starred chef Anne-Sophie Pic as well as the Meilleurs Ouvriers de France pastry chef Philippe Urraca.

The pair will be creating exceptional dishes for Air France customers in business class for the next three months. The airline said that to create these menus, the chefs worked together with Servair, the world leader in in-flight catering, They used fresh, local produce that varies according to the season. “In a responsible approach, the meat, poultry, dairy products and eggs on each menu are of French origin, and the fish is from sustainable fisheries on departure from Paris,” said Air France.

Meanwhile, vegetarian menus are “systematically available in every travel cabin on all the airline's flights”, the airline added. The airlines said that their offerings include eight new menus to be enjoyed on board. This includes a chicken supreme with sake, revealing the power of Japanese ingredients combined with local French produce. Other options are roasted parsnip - a forgotten vegetable that is now increasingly popular - with dill butter and curry combined with walnuts.

“For Air France customers, I've created some unique dishes highlighting French produce. I've worked on them by playing on the combination of original flavours and the strength of the tastes,” said Pic. Air France added that for the first time, it is also entrusting a top pastry chef with the signature desserts available in the business cabin. “Philippe Urraca, Meilleur Ouvrier de France, has created an Opera, a Black Forest and a Yuzu Entremets to round off this high-flying culinary experience,” said the airline.