Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Airline faces backlash after flight attendant ‘snatched’ child’s snack box

A boy looks out the window of an aeroplane. Picture: Freepik

Published 3h ago

Watch out, there’s a snatcher on the loose. A passenger who was on an American Airlines flight took to Twitter, now known as ‘X’, to recount her experience when her 3-year-old nephew’s snack box was snatched by a flight attendant.

According to the post, a flight attendant swooped down on the snack box of unwrapped goodies.

Dara Braddock said she was playing games on her nephew’s iPad while his snack box was on the tray in front of him. A flight attendant abruptly intervened and snatched the box to show to her friend at the front of the aircraft.

Braddock said she was confused by the situation and worried that the food might not be safe while away from her. She said she had to ‘throw it all away' when it was returned to her.

Braddock spoke to the flight attendant, who said she was fascinated by the snack box.

She said: “I told her that while I understand the fascination with the snack box, as most people think it’s a good idea, it was most definitely not okay for her to just grab someone’s personal property.”

And the response from American Airlines to her tweet, added fuel to the fire.

Tweeps were shocked by the response.

@LolaVandyke commented: “@AmericanAir you can do better than that lame comment.”

@Zhong Liang Ong commented: “Sounds like a class bully in third grade - *grabs nice plushie and tosses it to a few friends*, ooh was I not supposed to touch it, SORRRRRRRRY.”

@IncJazzo write: “@AmericanAir You should have more respect for your customers, especially children. This is a flippant and dismissive response that clearly shows that you are complicit with the inappropriate behaviour of your flight crew member.”

