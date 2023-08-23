Airline faces backlash after flight attendant ‘snatched’ child’s snack box

Watch out, there’s a snatcher on the loose. A passenger who was on an American Airlines flight took to Twitter, now known as ‘X’, to recount her experience when her 3-year-old nephew’s snack box was snatched by a flight attendant. According to the post, a flight attendant swooped down on the snack box of unwrapped goodies.

Flew @AmericanAir today w/a 3 yr old & his snack box of unwrapped food. flight attendant walked by, snatched it without asking, & took it to show a friend seated near the front of the plane. Was gone several minutes. I had to throw it all out. Im incensed! Contacting corporate. pic.twitter.com/pAdiQ5Olcc — darabraddock (@dynamicallydara) August 12, 2023 Dara Braddock said she was playing games on her nephew’s iPad while his snack box was on the tray in front of him. A flight attendant abruptly intervened and snatched the box to show to her friend at the front of the aircraft. Braddock said she was confused by the situation and worried that the food might not be safe while away from her. She said she had to ‘throw it all away' when it was returned to her. Braddock spoke to the flight attendant, who said she was fascinated by the snack box.

She said: “I told her that while I understand the fascination with the snack box, as most people think it’s a good idea, it was most definitely not okay for her to just grab someone’s personal property.” And the response from American Airlines to her tweet, added fuel to the fire. What an adorable snack box! Our apology the crew member took it from you without asking first. — americanair (@AmericanAir) August 12, 2023 Tweeps were shocked by the response.