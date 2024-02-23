Craving for Indian cuisine? Give these restaurants a try

Indian food is laden with spices, curries, veggies, mixes, chutneys, naans, breyanis, and fried delicacies. Irrespective of which part of the world you travel to, you will always find Indians scrounging their way through the city to look for their favourite dishes. Indian food brings with it a delicious twist of taste that is hard to find in any other cuisine; especially the use of spices and the variations of ingredients brought to the dish.

A curiosity to know the restaurants that serve the best Indian food in South Africa among foodies is quite obvious. So, here is a list of the best Indian restaurants that can meet the mouth-watering Indian tarka (flavour) one may crave. Jaipur Palace. Picture: Jaipur Palace Facebook Durban

Jaipur Palace Jaipur Palace is one of Durban’s premier restaurants and conference facilities. It is also a multi-award-winning establishment and holder of various accolades. They are always updating their menus with more specials and better recipes. Their meals are freshly cooked and served to get that divine taste.

The restaurant has a tasty dish for everyone, from veg meals to meaty buffets and their creative chefs pride themselves on producing creative colour meals. Located: 131 Waterkant Road, Durban North. Thava

Thava Indian restaurant has its roots in Kerala, India. Affectionately known as God's own country, owner Mathew Abraham's origins in this picturesque part of the world inspired the warm, inviting atmosphere, friendly service, and outstanding food. The restaurant specialises in Indian cuisine and prides itself on its use of the freshest local ingredients, aromatic dishes, and, in a first for South Africa, its unique Indian tapas offering. Served in tasting portions as a starter, or as a main shared meal, guests can select from a combination of any items straight off the set or daily specials menu.

There is a mouthwatering array of vegetarian, lamb, chicken, or seafood dishes to select from. Reflecting the diverse culinary specialities of India, Thava's menu includes fragrant curries, breyani and stews, spicy tandoori, and masala dishes, all served with traditional bread, rice dishes, and side dishes of freshly prepared chutneys, pickles or vegetables. Located: Suncoast Casino, Hotels and Entertainment.

Ghazal. Picture: Ghazal Facebook Johannesburg Ghazal Ghazal is also one of SA’s finest Indian restaurants and the winner of the Leisure Options Best of Joburg Readers’ Choice Award for “Best Indian Restaurant” from 2010 to 2016.

Established in 2002 by owner Jimmy Gill, the restaurant offers spectacular North Indian cuisine coupled with stylish décor, superb service, and a warm ambiance in two locations in Johannesburg – Melrose Arch and Bryanston. Whether you are in the mood for beautifully flaky samoosas, aromatic chicken curry, creamy paneer korma, warmly spiced prawn masala, or lamb vindaloo simmered with fragrant spices, they are primed to sort your spice cravings. Located: Shop 2, Melrose Arch, 3 Crescent Dr, Birnam, and at Shop 28, Coachmans Crossing, Peter Place, Sandton.

The Classic India By visiting “The Classic India”, you will be able to sample the authentic characteristic flavour of north Indian cuisine. It is not about eating out – but the experience itself. The restaurant specialises in a variety of rice dishes. Their basmati rice is a popular Indian plain steamed rice, which when combined with saffron makes a lovely saffron rice dish. They also offer a variety of speciality Indian bread to choose from.

Their naan bread is cooked using unleavened flour, in the traditional clay tandoor oven which gives each serving a delicious authentic flavour. Located: Trichardts Road, Boksburg. Maharajah. Picture: Maharajah Facebook Cape Town

Maharajah Maharajah has been dishing up mouth-watering Indian cuisine for more than 40 years. Over the years, the restaurant has vibrated to the rhythm of all those who fell in love with the rich decadent flavours. In doing so, the Maharajah has acquired more than a unique personality, it inherited a soul – the culinary jewel of the Cape. Maharajah currently has two stores located in Cape Town.

Their branch in Tamboerskloof is tucked away right below Table Mountain and offers a warm, vibrant, and cosy dining experience. Their service style emphasises hospitality with knowledgeable staff who are present yet unobtrusive. Their new branch, Maharajah Eatery, recently opened its doors in Rondebosch and offers a more laid-back modern approach. Located: 87 Main Road, Rondebosch, and corner of Woodside and Kloof Nek Road, Tamboerskloof.

Moksh At Moksh, you can expect North Indian cuisine, known for its clay-oven dishes, all prepared to your preference and comfort level. There’s a large selection of tandoori starters on offer, as well as samoosas, chilli bites, and bhajis. For mains, you’ll have a hard time choosing between myriad chicken, lamb, and seafood curries, all served with basmati rice, as well as a host of vegetarian options.