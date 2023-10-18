Cruise Vacations bags 2nd Africa’s Best Cruise Travel Agency award at 2023 World Cruise Awards

Cruise agency Cruise Vacations has earned the title of Africa’s Best Cruise Travel Agency for a second consecutive year. The awards, which took place in Dubai at Atlantis The Royal serve to recognise, reward and celebrate excellence in the global cruise sector.

They stand as the sister event of the World Travel Awards, which has been lauding excellence in global travel and tourism since 1994. The agency, established in 2010, offers Africa some of the world’s most luxurious cruise products. Cruise Vacations CEO and owner Gaynor Galbraith Neill attended the first time in-person ceremony to accepted the award.

“Cruise Vacations is delighted and honoured to receive the World Cruise Award for the second consecutive year. To have the privilege of receiving the award in person was an incredibly special moment and I did so on behalf of our entire incredible, hard-working and passionate team.” Neill highlighted the long-standing and deep-rooted relationships Cruise Vacations enjoys with their luxury cruise principals, which include Silversea Cruises, Star Clippers, which won World’s Best Green Cruise Line 2023 and World's Best Boutique Cruise Line 2023, Scenic Cruises and Emerald Cruises in South Africa. She attributed their success and recognition to the unwavering support of these cruise lines and their commitment to growing this market.

Cruise Vacations also recently became members of the Association of Southern African Travel Agents to further commit to growing cruise sales through local travel agencies. “This extraordinary back-to-back victory is a testament to Cruise Vacations’ dedication, passion, and commitment to setting new standards in the luxury cruise industry,” Neill said. On Instagram, Cruise Vacations wrote: “We are thrilled to share that we have just clinched the prestigious title of Africa's Best Cruise Travel Agency at the World Cruise Awards for the second consecutive year ...

“We're fully committed to providing exceptional cruise experiences to our discerning travellers.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cruise Vacations SA (@cruisevacationssa) Cruise Vacations works alongside local travel agents to send guests from African countries on luxurious voyages on all seven continents. Other winners under the Africa category included Botswana, which was named World’s Best River Cruise Destination 2023.