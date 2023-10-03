Discovering the world the Silver Spirit way

The year is winding down and the holiday season is just around the corner. Silversea Cruises is rolling out the red carpet and inviting you to join an adventure that's all about luxury and exploration. The Silver Spirit, fresh from a glamorous makeover in 2018, is all set to take you on a journey that's deeper and more extraordinary than ever before.

The Silver Spirit begins its grand journey from Dubai on November 25, making stops in India, Seychelles, and finally, the enchanting shores of Southern Africa. You've got options too -12 voyages in total, ranging from a quick 6-night getaway to an epic 18-night odyssey. Pick your departure point: Dubai, Mumbai, Mahe, Walvis Bay, Cape Town or Durban. All-inclusive fun at affordable prices

Now, let's talk money. The Silver Spirit's got you covered with all-inclusive fares starting at $3 600 per person. And hey, if you're lucky, you might snag some onboard credits too. South African residents, keep an eye out for special rates on select voyages. Your fare covers everything – luxurious ocean-view suites (most with balconies), butler service, free-flowing drinks, tips, shore excursions, mouthwatering meals, 24-hour room service, and Wi-Fi so you can share your adventures instantly.

Silver Spirit You've heard it before – the Silver Spirit is all about that luxury life. The ship has plenty of space for everyone and serves up eight dining options that are top-notch. Cruises have become the go-to option for adventure seekers who want a taste of luxury while exploring the world.

The Silver Spirit's upcoming voyage promises the perfect example of this trend, offering experiences that are absolutely out of this world. A sneak peek of what's in store: Ever wondered about the secrets of Kolmanskop? Well, you'll get to explore this ghost town like a pro.

Fancy a catamaran ride to Halifax Island? It's on the menu.

How about hiking some epic mountains? Get your hiking boots ready!

Bird-watching, dune-bashing,

Wine and cheese tasting,

private reserve safaris

Lagoon cruises,

Durban Indian curry experience,

High-tea,

Deep dives into Zulu culture,

Golfing, and

Snorkeling, and beach braais. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.