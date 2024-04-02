Flying cars set to redefine travel, say industry leaders

You might think futuristic movie plots are far-fetched but have you heard of iRobot? Well, hold onto your seats because Joby Aviation Inc. is gearing up to launch its flying taxi service and guess where it's taking off first? Dubai, of course. Joby Aviation Inc, known for its innovative electric air-taxi services, is set to make history by introducing its flying taxis in Dubai before anywhere else, including its home base in the US.

Dubai’s reputation for innovation makes it the perfect location for the historic, yet futuristic, milestone. Initially aiming for operations to begin in Dubai in 2025, Joby has secured a six-year exclusive agreement to operate its electric air-taxi services in the city, with commercial services projected to commence by early 2026. Joby Aviation Inc spokesperson Bonny Simi suggests that the futuristic project could begin as early as late 2025, showcasing Dubai’s progressive mindset and dedication to cutting-edge technologies.

Dubai’s government has been a key supporter of Joby’s air-taxi initiative, providing crucial economic support. Additionally, regulators have allocated dedicated resources to Joby, streamlining processes and facilitating a smoother path to launch. Simi says the support is instrumental in mitigating financial risks associated with the initial launch. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAL-V (@palv.flyingcar) Describing the flying car as a transformative breakthrough in air mobility, Mouhanad Wadaa, Aviterra’s managing director and Jetex co-founder, highlighted its potential to redefine travel dynamics.

In an interview with “The National”, Wadaa emphasised the advantage of the flying car. “It will fly from your home to your destination unlike the eVTOL.” He highlighted its capability to offer seamless transportation “from home to home”. While acknowledging previous attempts at flying cars, PAL-V CEO and founder Robert Dingemanse said there was a distinction between them and true door-to-door transport.