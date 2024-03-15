No more peeping toms: Airbnb bans indoor security cameras in guest homes

Numerous social media platforms are abuzz with unsettling tales of Airbnbs giving guests the heebie-jeebies. Reports have surfaced of hidden cameras being discovered in various locations within rental properties. For instance, one Airbnb guest recounted a chilling experience on Reddit. While staying in a rental home, the guest noticed an odd light shining from a ceiling vent.

Suspecting foul play, they took matters into their own hands, disassembling the vent to investigate further. Their fears were confirmed when they uncovered a hidden camera concealed within the duct which led to an emergency call. “I pulled (the cover) down and it seemed to snag on something even though all the screws were out. I pulled a bit harder and it popped out,” the person recalled. “And hidden in the vent, in between the slats of it, was a small hidden camera with infra-red LEDs.”

“The wires were torn, I must have torn them when I yanked off the vent cover. I was shook, I’d been walking around the whole place just in underwear the day before,” they added. However, when they called the police about the cameras in the apartment's common areas, they were informed that it is not illegal for homeowners to have cameras in those areas. Airbnb announced a ban on indoor security cameras in guest homes to protect privacy. Picture: FREEPIK In 2024, Airbnb announced a ban on indoor security cameras in guest homes to protect privacy.

Previously, the platform allowed cameras in common areas if disclosed, but hidden cameras have been found in some properties, raising privacy concerns. The San Francisco-based company said in a blog post: "Airbnb is banning the use of indoor security cameras in listings globally as part of efforts to simplify our policy on security cameras and other devices and to continue to prioritize the privacy of our community.“ "Our goal was to create new, clear rules that provide our community with greater clarity about what to expect on Airbnb," head of community policy and partnerships, Juniper Downs, said in an online post.

Airbnb will continue to allow doorbell cameras and noise decibel monitors for home security and party detection. Hosts must disclose the locations of outdoor security cameras, which cannot monitor certain areas. The updated policy, including stricter rules on outdoor security cameras, will be implemented from April 30. Starting at the end of April, Airbnb will ban hosts from using indoor security cameras https://t.co/ZQzWLW5Lct — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 11, 2024 X users weighed in and commented.

@ltsouthernbelle wrote: “Sometimes I find it hard to believe that Airbnb is still a thing after all they’ve put us through” @ryanwolfwins commented: “It should never have taken 10 years to ban the inside cameras. Crazy” @JAZZLAUREN15 also wrote: “It sounds very perverted to have done it in the first place! Creepy!😵‍💫”