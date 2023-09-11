Visitor calls out 'ignorant tourists' for disregarding K'gari Island's Heritage

An ardent and frequent visitor to the renowned K'gari Island has reached a tipping point with what they perceive as a lack of consideration among fellow tourists. They express frustration towards what they term ‘’ignorant tourists’’ who often disregard guidelines and follow their own whims at this World Heritage haven.

The outburst is specifically directed at individuals who freely explore one of the island's most cherished landmarks. The SS Maheno, a shipwreck from way back in 1935, is a big hit with tourists on the eastern side of Fraser Island in Queensland. But it's also a magnet for social media influencers who love to snap pics inside the rusty old wreck. This, despite a massive ‘’danger’’ sign yelling at everyone to stay at least three meters away from the ‘’falling apart shipwreck.’’

‘’I regularly witness tourists touching and climbing on the wreck, even after reading the sign or being informed,” the man who regularly takes tourists to the island told Yahoo News Australia. “It seems to be a common problem on the island with visitors feeling entitled to do as they please because they paid for a permit to come visit so they can do whatever they like. The same applies to the rules with dingoes, and most if not all of the latest attacks stem back to ignorant tourists.” According to reports, if you check Instagram or other social media platforms, you'll see many visitors on the island standing inside the boat's wreck, even though there's a sign that says, ‘’Don't go in here without permission.’’

The signage conveys a stern message. It emphasizes that the wreck is falling apart, there are dangerous sharp and rusty pieces hidden in the sand nearby, and the waves can be risky. Close proximity to the site carries a substantial risk of serious injury or even fatality. Consequently, in the interest of personal safety, the signage instructs visitors to capture their photographs and retreat cautiously. Furthermore, for those undeterred by the warnings, the sign establishes a legal framework. Offenders may face a significant penalty of up to R144 523,50 South African Rand, equivalent to approximately 50 units.

The Queensland Department of Environment and Science, entrusted with the stewardship of the area, typically adopts an educational and advisory approach. However, it retains the authority to impose a fine of R19 079.10 South African Rand should individuals contravene the stipulated three-meter boundary. “Our number one priority is the safety of residents and visitors to K'gari,” the spokesperson said to “Yahoo” news. “The wreck above the sand is crumbling (and there is) rusty steel, and people could fall through the structure.”