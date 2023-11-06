WATCH: Puff adder spotted sun bathing on Table Mountain

If you’ve scheduled a visit to Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) this summer, its best to watch your step. Tyrone Ping, author and herpetologist, posted a video on TikTok of a puff adder in its “natural habitat” at Table Mountain in Cape Town. The video of the snake basking in the sun received over 20K views on the social media platform. Some TikTok users commented that they were not aware that there were snakes on Table Mountain.

One user, Ipeleng Wcton, said: "Wait there is snakes in Table Mountain?" And the herpetologist responded: "Yes!" Another user, Anthea Lees, said: " You see, I was planning a trip to cape town, I am good after scrolling through your page 😂." The puff adder is a highly venomous viper species found in the savannah's and grasslands from Morocco and Western Arabia throughout Africa except for the Sahara and rainforest regions.

According to SANParks, which manages TMNP, the park is home to around 22 snake species, 10 of which are non-venomous, although they can still deliver a nasty bite if provoked. The venomous species include the Cape Cobra, the Puff Adder, Boomslang, Rinkhals and Berg Adder. “The good news is it they are mostly shy and will avoid human contact. The one you are most likely to encounter is the Puff Adder which moves at a leisurely pace and enjoys nice warm spots, such as rocks and pathways,” said SANParks.