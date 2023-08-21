Cape Town listed among the Top 5 destinations for solo travel

Cape Town continues to make a name for itself. The city has secured an impressive second place in the esteemed list of Top 5 Locations for Solo Travel on the continent, closely trailing behind the heavenly destination of Mauritius. This recognition comes courtesy of Explore!, a renowned adventure tour operator hailing from the United Kingdom, which has recently recognised Cape Town as a vibrant hotspot for independent travellers.

Drawing from a analysis of 24 months' worth of Google data, the operator unveiled the growing fascination among solo travellers worldwide for the best city in the world. In an era where solo travel inspiration is predominantly sought online, Cape Town's diverse offerings, from its iconic Table Mountain to its pristine beaches and rich cultural tapestry, have undoubtedly captured the curiosity and hearts of those traversing the globe alone. Murray Clark, co-founder and CEO of Neighbourgood, a property development company and board member of the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID), said: “As a passionate advocate for Cape Town's vibrant culture and stunning natural beauty, I am thrilled to see it recognised as one of Africa's top destinations for solo travellers.

“It offers a sense of discovery and connection, making it a true haven for independent explorers.’’ Accommodation with a view Finding the perfect place to rest your head is crucial for any solo traveller. Cape Town offers guest accommodation options to suit various budgets and preferences.

The East City and Reserve neighbourhoods boast chic loft apartments in the heart of the city, catering specifically to solo explorers. For those seeking a touch of luxury, consider The Cullinan Southern Sun, Gorgeous George Hotel, Hotel Sky Cape Town, or Pepperclub Hotel. Alternatively, indulge in breathtaking sea or mountain vistas at apart-hotels like One Thibault Residence, The Onyx Aparthotel and The Rockefeller Hotel & Residence by NEWMARK.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pepperclub Hotel (@pepperclubhotel_) Diverse activities at your fingertips Cape Town's CBD boasts a range of attractions that blend rich heritage and contemporary vibrancy. Museums near the Company's Garden, like the Iziko South African National Gallery, Iziko Slave Lodge, and the District Six Museum, offer insights into the nation's art, history, and resilience during apartheid. Bree Street's blend of gastronomic experiences, artistic expression, and shopping opportunities make it a microcosm of Cape Town's dynamic spirit, from restaurants, coffee shops, and art galleries to unique stores. This energetic street encapsulates Cape Town's essence, making it a must-visit for a holistic CBD experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taj Cape Town (@tajcapetown) The art of urban exploration Venture into Cape Town's inner city by foot to truly experience the authenticity and its charm. Join guided walking tours curated by experts like Kate Crane Briggs from Culture Connect, who leads captivating tours ranging from exploring historic trees to admiring art deco designs. For a budget-friendly option, Free Walking Tours offers an array of themed tours, including Historic City, Apartheid to Freedom and The Bo-Kaap Tour.

Knowledgeable guides share insights into the city's past and present, offering valuable recommendations for dining, shopping and sightseeing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bokaap Cooking Tour (@bokaapcookingtour) Just recently, Cape Town proudly honoured its first blind tour guide in Africa, a noteworthy achievement celebrated under the banner of "Limitless Cape Town". Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism, hailed this initiative as a transformative movement that strives to open the city's doors to individuals living with disabilities.

Foodies Whether you're craving fusion cuisine, seafood delights, or a taste of traditional South African dishes, Cape Town's CBD caters to your desires and invites you to indulge in the city's rich tapestry of flavours. Additionally, Cape Town has etched its name as a coffee capital, with a over 86 coffee shops offering a diverse range of brews and ambiance. Exploring downtown Cape Town provides the perfect opportunity sip on some world-class coffee culture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Food Cape Town (@foodcapetown) Yet, the culinary journey extends well beyond coffee. The central business district (CBD) pulsates with life, boasting a remarkable selection of 147 restaurants and casual eateries. Many of these establishments have garnered prestigious awards and international recognition, a testament to Cape Town's culinary prowess. To navigate this culinary haven with ease, solo travellers can turn to the CCID's Eateries Map.

This curated guide ensures that you can explore the city's culinary gems with confidence, helping you make informed choices, allowing you to tailor your dining experiences to your preferences. City Sightseeing For a comprehensive city tour, hop on the renowned Red Bus by City Sightseeing Tours. With over 30 stops and access to more than 50 top attractions, this hop-on, hop-off experience is a fantastic way to navigate Cape Town.

Explore iconic sites like Table Mountain, the V&A Waterfront, and Cape Point while enjoying flexible package options that suit your interests. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MyoungOak Sharon Choi (@msharonchoi) Unveil the magic of Cape Town's CBD on your solo journey, from accommodations with awe-inspiring views to diverse activities, enriching cultural explorations, culinary delights, and convenient sightseeing. City Sightseeing additionally added a new route, a first for the company, offering visitors and tourists a chance to discover the enchanting town of Hermanus.

The comprehensive day tour, available every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, will give travellers the opportunity to explore natural beauty, top attractions, and unique highlights of Hermanus along one of the world’s most breathtaking routes. The Hermanus Explorer tour offers: • Panoramic views of Hermanus and Walker Bay.

• Live guided tour in English. • Free wi-fi. • Scenic coastal drive.