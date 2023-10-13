Animal clinic staff beaten with hammer, butt of a gun during robbery in Khayelitsha

Cape Town - They were doing good, providing proper fencing to pet owners in Khayelitsha, but that did not deter the criminals who brutally attacked the staff of Mdzananda Animal Clinic. Two staff of the animal clinic in Khayelitsha are in serious condition after being beaten with a hammer and the butt of a gun on their backs. This as they lay flat on the road while being robbed in section 20, Mandela Park, Khayelitsha, on Wednesday afternoon.

Four male clinic employees were building a picket fence at a residence in Mandela Park as part of their recently launched “Fencing project” when three unknown men approached them out of nowhere with a gun. Mthobeli Mgumane, who survived the attack, said the place where the incident occurred was literally three minutes’ drive from their clinic. The owners of the house were not at home when the incident happened, but they were aware of their visit. Usually, when a client wants to adopt a dog but doesn’t have a proper yard to keep it in, the clinic offers to build a safe place for the pet.

“The three guys ordered us to lie face down on the road. Out of nowhere, one of them began to beat up two of my colleagues, on their backs up to their heads, moving from one to the other. The assault surprised me because none of us were prepared to fight them off,” he said. Another survivor, Lynton Adams, said among other things, the suspects took his car keys but left the car. “While they were busy searching us, one of them took my car keys and went to search the car.

“He came back holding some items, including my wallet. Thinking of my licence, I politely asked him to at least give me my licence, and he opted to throw the wallet at me before shouting “baleka”. “As much as I am a coloured guy, I know ‘baleka’ means run and right on queue we all ran to some house that had an open garage door.” Fundraising and communications executive Marcelle du Plessis said that Magcinandile and Tabo were rushed to hospital.

“I am absolutely heartbroken. This fencing project would change so many lives, creating homes for pets, but now we are scared. A secure yard is a prerequisite for adoption.” Stolen items include a generator, tools, wallets, cellphones and car keys to the value of R35000. General manager Heidi May said: “I am so angry. We work so hard for this community to elevate and empower people and to make the lives of animals better.”

Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said they extend their heartfelt sympathies to colleagues at Mdzananda Animal Clinic and wished Magci and Tabo a speedy recovery. As animal welfare officials themselves, their inspectors have also experienced the attacks as many of the communities they travel to are plagued by high crime rates and violence. She said it is difficult to distinguish whether or not the attacks are random, opportunistic or if they are targeted. It could well be a combination. Ward councillor Mthwalo Ryder Mkutswana said he was shocked to learn about the attack, especially following a weekend where the clinic had a competition with some pet parents taking home gifts.