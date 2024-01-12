Toddler, 2, allegedly raped at Wesfleur hospital

Cape Town - Police are investigating an incident in which a two-year-old was allegedly raped at a hospital. The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon at Wesfleur Hospital, Atlantis.

The man who is accused of the rape is not an employee at the facility. A witness, who was present when the incident took place, said: “I heard a commotion and I went to see what was going on. “I saw the suspect run out of the bathroom and the mom of the victim came out fuming. She said she just assaulted the man out of anger because he raped her daughter.”

He said the suspect was then apprehended by security staff. “They called the police and then he was taken away from the hospital. “This has left everyone in shock, and people were vigilant after the incident.”

Community leader Barbara Rass said it was unacceptable to start a new year like this. “Children are the victims to the adults, whether it’s their brothers, fathers or anyone; it’s just unacceptable. It is our prerogative to protect the children and one another. “The law must take its course and this must be an all-hands-on-deck situation so something so there can be progress in the case.”

Western Cape Wellness Department spokesperson Byron La Hoe said they could confirm there was an incident reported to them on Wednesday. “The alleged perpetrator is not an employee of the department. “While an inquiry into the incident was registered with the South African Police Service (SAPS), the child was examined by a doctor at the hospital’s Thuthuzela Care Centre. The centre is a safe space where victims of rape and other forms of gender-based violence are provided with social, psychological, medical and legal services in a more victim-friendly environment,” he said.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg explained that an inquiry into the matter was registered. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation and no arrests have been made.” Ilitha Labantu’s spokesperson Siya Monakali said they were taken aback about what had happened.