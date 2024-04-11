The Drama Factory suffers storm damage

Cape Town - The Drama Factory in Strand was forced to suspend upcoming theatre productions after a portion of its roof was ripped off by gushing winds and stormy weather. Based in Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park in Strand, the owners are counting their losses.

Sue Diepeveen, the owner of The Drama Factory, said that even though they had prepared for the harsh weather before the storm, they were left with damage to their building on Sunday. “We were informed that the roof had gone at about 3am and knew that the rain would hit only later, which gave us time to get to the building and take down our lighting rig, which was the big worry. “The biggest damage is to the ceiling.”

The venue was set to showcase productions over the coming days. They have been cancelled. “We are saddened at the damage but theatre people are resilient and we will be back up and running soon. “Our patrons have been so kind and supportive and we have had many offers of help to get up and running as soon as possible, which is so humbling.

“We are grateful to our neighbours who fought the elements to secure fallen roof sheets in the middle of the night. “We have not yet been able to get up there, so we need to have the damage assessed for quotes to fix it. We hope to only be closed for a few weeks,” said Diepeveen. [email protected]