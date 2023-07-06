Alleged hitman kills two elderly women after firing a hail of bullets

Cape Town - The police are searching for an alleged hitman who shot five women, killing two, aged 75 and 60, in a Hanover Park home. On Tuesday night, Elizabeth Stevens, 75, was shot in the head and died at the scene. Carol Solomons, 60, died when she and three other victims were rushed to hospital.

The women were inside a Lansport Road home when they were shot. According to residents, a gunman got out of a silver-grey VW Polo while another remained in the vehicle. The shooter walked down the passage to the lounge and opened fire.

The perpetrator then got back into the vehicle and fled the scene. No arrests have been made yet. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Philippi police are investigating two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder following a shooting incident on July 4 at premises in Lansport Road, Hanover Park. “According to reports, five women aged 32, 35, 50, 60, 75 were sitting in the house at the mentioned address, when a grey VW Polo stopped in front of the house.

“A male got out of the car and walked into the house. Several shots were fired inside the house, hitting all five women. A 75-year-old female was fatally wounded on scene. “A 60-year-old female died of a gunshot wound to the chest and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The other three injured victims, aged 32, 35 and 50, were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.” Van Wyk said the perpetrators fled in the grey VW Polo and were yet to be arrested.

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen condemned the shooting incident. “This is appalling and quite frankly barbaric. These heartless killers should immediately be arrested so that they can be convicted in a court of law. “I urge anyone with information to make it available to all law enforcement agencies. We need to get these individuals off our streets. Just as with any other area across the Western Cape, we do not want to see incidents such as this occurring. We want our residents to live free of fear and in dignity.”

Community Police Forum chairperson Ebrahiem Abrahams said people needed to stand up against these violent attacks. “The government also needs to work with the crime prevention structures and the community so they can get more work done. Any life is important and to have it taken in this manner is really sad, and we condemn these shootings. “There have been too many shootings in Hanover Park, it will take all of us uniting to end the gang violence.”