Another accused in murder case of Loyiso Nkohla arrested

Cape Town - The fourth accused in the murder case of activist Loyiso Nkohla (Mabandla) was arrested just days after the Hawks made a public plea in tracing him. Mzubanzi Chulayo, 41, appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning. He was arrested on Monday in Cofimvaba, Eastern Cape.

Chulayo is the fourth man to be arrested for the murder of the co-founder of the Ses’Khona People’s Rights Movement. Nkohla was murdered as he was praying at a meeting at Philippi railway station. The shooters left other people injured, including former ward councillor Thembinkosi Pupa and a pregnant woman.

It is believed that after the incident the shooters called Mziyanda Mdlungu, who would have been the get-away driver, but when he arrived the shooters had already left. It’s alleged Mdlungu then contacted the man believed to be the mastermind behind the killing, Thobani Maxengana, and he was later paid R20 000 for the murder. The victim’s wife Nyameka Mabandla was next on the hit list. The Hawks made a breakthrough in October when they arrested Zukisa Tshabile.

Mdlungu was arrested in Katlehong, Gauteng, and Maxengana in Peddie, in the Eastern Cape. He died in the cells, before he made his first appearance in court. Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi said: “He appeared in court yesterday morning in East London and is expected to join his co-accused Mdlungu on Friday, when they will both appear at Athlone Magistrate’s Court. “The Serious Organised Crime Investigation team on November 27 swiftly arrested a 41-year-old suspect who was sought in connection with Mabandla’s murder. The suspect was traced and apprehended in Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape, where he was appearing in court for an unrelated matter. The suspect made an appearance in transit in the East London Magistrate’s Court on November 28.