Bo-Kaap’s largest Palestine mural completed in show of solidarity

Cape Town - “If the mainstream mainstream media won’t report on the atrocities (in Gaza, Palestine), then the walls will speak.” This was the underlying message and motivation behind an enormous expression of solidarity that could be seen in one of Cape Town’s most visited and photographed communities, the Palestinian flag painted across an entire block of flats in Bo-Kaap.

On Friday, ahead of Reconciliation Day, artists assisted by residents gathered to paint the Palestinian flag on the block of flats, comprising three sections and around 20-25 flats, at Astana Street. The now completed mural is the largest among several painted across homes in Bo-Kaap in recent weeks as part of a community solidarity campaign “Murals for Gaza”. A building in Bo-Kaap has been painted with a mural of a Palestinian flag in solidarity with the people of Palestine. Picture: Armand Hough/Independent Newspapers This was in response to the carnage perpetrated by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) in Gaza, they said.

Around 18000 to 20000 Palestinians have been killed with over 50000 injured by the IDF, they added. Around 30 murals of varying sizes and designs can be seen on the façades of residents’ homes. Mohammad Obeidullah Gierdien, who started the initiative, said: “We just wanted to leave a stamp in the Bo-Kaap community. We want to show we stand in solidarity with the Palestinians so it was the biggest statement we could make.”

Work on the Palestinian flag mural began on Friday after 4pm with around four artists and was completed yesterday. On Saturday, a call-out for assistance was sent and professional painters from Lost City in Mitchells Plain responded. “We didn’t approach the City because it was originally council houses that were then bought over by the residents. And so we know most of the residents, 99% percent of them, and so we sent about 20-30 permission slips, and by the next day they were all signed and we just hit it after that. “We just planned it and we got started,” Gierdien said.

“We don’t have enough artists and the walls are piling up. We’ve just got an overwhelmingly positive response from the community.” Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association chairperson Osman Shabodien said the murals were an “expression and commitment” to the people of Palestine. “Bo-Kaap in the past and during Ramadaan always highlighted the plight of the Palestinians. As we see these horrific murders of innocent children, women, and men taking place, the murals are a reminder so we never forget.