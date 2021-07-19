Bus drivers wounded after being shot over the weekend in Cape Town

Cape Town - The police are investigating a case of attempted murder, after two Golden Arrow Bus drivers allegedly sustained gunshot wounds, in Samora Machel, on Friday. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said, according to reports, the bus was driving on Duinefontein Road, near Sweethome farm, when unknown suspects fired gunshots at the bus.

Swartbooi said two victims, aged 34 and 49, sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, and that the suspects were yet to be arrested. Golden Arrow Bus Service (Gabs) spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer confirmed the incident. She said the driver of the bus and a passenger (who was also a bus driver) sustained gunshot wounds to the legs and were transported, in a stable condition, to the hospital. Dyke-Beyer said eyewitnesses claimed that the perpetrators were in a Toyota Avanza. She said it was not clear what the motive for the shooting was.

She called on the police to ensure that those brazen criminals were caught and face the full might of the law. "People must be able to travel safely and Golden Arrow has no involvement in the current taxi association tensions," said Dyke-Beyer. Just this morning a third driver was struck by a bullet through the mouth at Borcherds Quarry drive. Swartbooi said that upon arrival, they found the driver of the bus had sustained injuries to his mouth.