Cape health services, communities affected by minibus taxi strike and criminal activity

Cape Town - Communities in certain volatile areas of the city have been forced to endure the closure of health facilities as a result of the continued taxi strike, violence, and the disruption of transport in the Cape Metro area. Provincial and City health authorities said the violence in some areas had resulted in health facilities being damaged, and several other health facilities had been closed or were or operating at reduced capacity

Community services and health Mayco member Patricia van der Ross said at least eight clinics were systematically forced to close their doors. “In some instances by masked thugs who threatened and intimidated staff and clients. Enforcement services had to be called in to assist with evacuating staff at the Blue Downs and Mfuleni clinics.” She said stolen and damaged infrastructure would take time to replace, and the impact on human resources at the clinics as staff took time to deal with the trauma, would affect service delivery.

Mayco Member for Community Services and Health Patricia van der Ross. Provincial health authorities reported the Site C (Nolungile) Youth Community Health Centre in Khayelitsha was closed after it became a target for arsonists and vandals on Monday night, and an assessment of the extent of the damages was ongoing. The facility had already been closed on Monday due to safety concerns. Meanwhile, several other clinics were forced to close due to volatility. They are Gugulethu, Nyanga, Crossroads, Inzame Zabantu, Michael Mapongwana and the Du Noon Maternity Obstetrics Unit.

Community-based care has also been suspended in Wallacedene and Bloekombos. Health and Wellness MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said: “Any form of violence or damage to property cannot be condoned. I am deeply disappointed in the incidents of vandalism and arson that have taken place at Nolungile, which occurred even after it was closed on Monday. It is beyond me that anyone would wish to damage a place that is meant to provide safety and health to residents.” Issuing an update on health services affected by the minibus taxi strikes, provincial health operations chief Dr Saadiq Kariem said the strike action had service implications at health facilities across the Metro.

Kariem said emergency medical and forensic pathology services were affected as they had been forced to declare more than 70 areas as red zones. This meant access would only be possible with a law-enforcement escort, which would result in delayed response times. He said emergency surgery would be conducted only at Tygerberg, Red Cross and Groote Schuur hospitals. Elective surgeries would be postponed at those facilities and at Mitchells Plain Hospital. As for district hospitals, Kariem said Karl Bremer and Helderberg hospitals would be operating at reduced capacity. “We appeal to everyone to work with us in ensuring our staff and health facilities are kept safe as they are there to provide medical care to everyone,” Kariem said.