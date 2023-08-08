Cape leaders angered by taxi violence: Taxi ‘stayaway’ continues

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde said he was angry and appalled by the violence that has accompanied the taxi strike and has adopted a hardline “law and order” stance with regard to a return to negotiations with the taxi industry. Speaking after a special provincial executive council meeting which included key leaders from the City, Winde said: “The law is the law and we must make sure law and order is in place.”

He said he was really sorry that so many people had been disadvantaged by the strike and could not get to work, and that the meeting’s participants would do what they could to ensure all parties returned to the negotiating table to find a solution. “But of course, we cannot do this while there is no rule of law.” The virtual meeting, which was a follow-up to similar meetings held over the weekend, assessed what further steps needed to be taken and the impact of the taxi strike on services.

LLast week, the SA National Taxi Association (Santaco) in the province decided to withdraw its vehicles from service until August 10 to protest what it saw as the City’s unfair impounding of taxis. On Monday, Winde said: “We need to end this and we need Santaco to make sure that we bring calm because we cannot be negotiating with them while we’re seeing buses being burnt and roads being blocked. It is just unacceptable.” Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA) He said the executive council and the City leadership would continue meeting on a daily basis.

The meeting received a report-back across the board from transport to policing to the impact on provincial and City services. Meanwhile, political parties in the province have laid the blame for the taxi strike and the violence squarely at the feet of the DA and the City. They particularly took issue with a comment by Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith, who last week said: “We will proceed with impounding 25 vehicles for every truck, bus, vehicle or facility that is burnt or vandalised.”

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith. File Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency (ANA) ANC provincial secretary Neville Delport said: “We warned the DA last week that its draconian actions towards minibus operators and its refusal to engage constructively with the industry would result in chaos and the suffering of the poor and working class. “JP Smith’s deliberate apartheid-style tactics, including his discourse of collective punishment like that of the brutal Israeli regime, is also damaging Cape Town’s image.” GOOD councillor Jonathan Cupido said: “Unfortunately, child-like comments made by JP Smith suggest vehicles are being impounded merely to prove a point, not for the safety of road users.”

ActionSA Western Cape provincial chairperson Michelle Wasserman called for calm and urged all parties to return to the negotiating table to urgently find an agreed way forward. Meanwhile, violence associated with the taxi strike targeting motorists, shopping malls and scholar transport continued across Cape Town. Various shopping malls and schools had to close their doors earlier than usual. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said police had to deploy a heavy contingent of police officials in response to minibus taxis blocking the airport approach road, both the N2 inbound and outbound, from early in the morning.

Smith said at least 44 suspects have been apprehended for the day. During the course of the afternoon, SAPS and law enforcement arrested nine suspects for public violence in Kraaifontein. “Our enforcement services continue to respond to sporadic incidents of taxi-related unrest in parts of the city, including stone-throwing and protest action. Our staff are also going around, removing tyres and debris from affected roadways, and monitoring hotspot areas including Philippi, Khayelitsha, Kraaifontein and the N7. “We are also aware of numerous threats against City facilities, infrastructure and staff and are keeping a close watch to mitigate any risks that may arise,” said Smith.

Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwyn Dyke said the company had lost four buses with yesterday’s violence alone. Passengers are advised to make alternative arrangements as all areas are affected. The company has meanwhile sought a second interdict against Santaco, which it blamed for the violence. Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that given the ongoing acts of violence and intimidation perpetrated by taxi associations, they will not be participating with “literally” a gun to their heads.