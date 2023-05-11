Cape Town hosts meeting to discuss research into genetic engineering and biotechnology

Cape Town - The 29th meeting meeting of the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB) is being co-hosted by the South African government in Cape Town this week. During the opening session on Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Buti Manamela, delivered the keynote address at the Protea Hotel Breakwater Lodge, V&A Waterfront, where the two-day hybrid meeting is being held.

The ICGEB’s research areas focus on infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases, medical biotechnology, industrial biotechnology, and plant biotechnology and biotechnology, with 45 biotechnology labs in South Africa (Cape Town), India (New Delhi) and Italy (Trieste). “We are quite excited as a country to continue with our dedication of the work with the ICGEB for the advancement of research and training in molecular biology and biotechnology, advancing knowledge, applying the latest techniques in the fields of biomedicine, crop improvement, environmental protection, bio-pharmaceuticals, bio-pesticides, and bio-fuel production,” Manamela said. “Since its inception, the African component of the ICGEB has been producing high-calibre and globally competitive scientific work that has been of great benefit to South Africa and the African continent.”

The meeting will see an estimated 80 participants representing over 70 ICGEB member states, including representatives from the World Health Organisation, the UN Industrial Development Organisation, the Food and Agriculture Organisation and The World Academy of Sciences. The deputy director-general/principal director for Integrated Promotion and Innovation in Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Giuseppe Pastorelli, said: “Italy is convinced that science, technology and innovation are crucial to respond to the challenges of our time, including the major humanitarian, economic and environmental challenges – wars, pandemics, climate change. “Science is paramount to accelerate human progress and to reduce the striking differences in the standard of living in vast regions of the planet.”