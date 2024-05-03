City centre comes alive: Jazz Fest weekend opens with captivating free concert

Cape Town - Hundreds of people enjoyed a line-up of local and international music stars at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) free concert on Greenmarket Square last night, ushering in the 21st staging of Africa’s grandest gathering, tonight. DJ Autto, 10-year-old DJ Sophia, Jerome Rex, Micaela Kleinsmith, Kujenga, Judith Sephuma and Matt Bianco entertained revellers yesterday, while the city centre is expected to be abuzz with excitement this evening for the official start of the CTIJF at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The festival opens at 6pm tonight and 5pm tomorrow, with free-to-attend masterclasses at the Artscape Theatre Centre also taking place tomorrow. The South African line-up includes platinum-selling Queen of Afro-jazz Judith Sephuma, award-winning virtuoso guitarist Jimmy Dludlu, The Voice SA star and platinum record seller songbird Ami Faku, the Hilton Schilder Quintet, jazz vocalist, pianist and composer Thandi Ntuli, and the ever-popular Mi Casa. International artists include Tunde Baiyewu of Lighthouse Family (UK), alternative R&B group Moonchild (US), Grammy-winning bassist virtuoso and experimental musician, singer, and songwriter MonoNeon (US) and Francesca Biancoli (Italy/SA).

Lindsay Rhoda, head of talent at espAfrika, founders and organisers of the CTIJF, said the line-up has delivered a masterful blend that showcases the current global melting pot of cultures and storytelling, and one that embraces all ages, including a younger audience. “The 2024 festival experience is a nuanced anthem to where the world finds itself at present – at the crossroads of a new age, with a progression of artists adding their authentic and musical signatures to the messages of those who have already set the message.”

Hundreds of people enjoyed a line-up of local and international music stars at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) free concert on Greenmarket Square last night. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Songstress Micaela Kleinsmith wow's Greenmarket Square. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Cape Town rapper, singer, and songwriter Jerome Rex entertain's Greenmarket Square. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said that the City had been anticipating the return of the CTIJF for a number of years. "The festival's absence over the last four years has left a void in Cape Town's annual events calendar and has been missed by thousands of jazz enthusiasts who make the pilgrimage to the Mother City. "Of course, the City's partnership with the CTIJF goes back many years, and during that period, has been one of the Mother City's signature events.

“It has contributed to job creation, economic activity, youth development and tourism. As the City, we are ready to make the jazz festival return a smooth and memorable experience for those who will be in attendance,” Smith said. The masterclasses start at 9am with the doors opening from 8am. Attendees are encouraged to register online to secure their spots, as seating is limited. To book for the free masterclasses, please register here: www.capetownjazzfest.com/ctijf-2024-masterclass-registration-form/