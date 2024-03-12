City concerned as drunk-driving arrests increase

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town says it is concerned about the increase in arrests relating to drunk-driving around the metro. The City’s traffic officers revealed that they arrested 37 motorists for driving under the influence in the past week, up from 29 the previous week and 24 the week before.

It says that the numbers are of concern, particularly as everyone is fast heading towards the Easter long weekend, historically one of the most dangerous periods on the roads. It also coincides with the month-end, which generally sees an increase in drunk-driving arrests. Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: “The City works to be as proactive as possible, but we cannot do it alone. Drivers and their loved ones have to play their part by not getting behind the wheel inebriated. “The impact of alcohol is well documented, and yet we continue to see a flagrant disregard for the law and the danger it poses to others.”