Constantia rocked after four Bulgarians shot dead in suspected gang hit

Cape Town - The upmarket suburb of Constantia was rocked on Thursday morning by the sound of gunshots that killed four Bulgarian nationals. Police were called out to the scene on Evergreen Lane. The victims were in a car which rammed through the gate of a property.

Police vehicles blocked off roads as forensic experts, dressed in white, hooded overalls combed the scene for clues while residents looked on. One resident said he was not aware that there had been a murder near his home. “I didn’t hear gunshots. It was a quiet morning and when I went outside, I saw the police and found out there were multiple victims.”

The police said all the deceased were Bulgarians, and that no arrests had been made. Spokesperson André Traut said: “Crime scene experts combed the scene in Constantia where the bodies of four people were discovered yesterday morning. At around 8.20am, the bodies of two females and two males, estimated to be aged between 40 and 50, were discovered with gunshot wounds. The victims are believed to be of Bulgarian descent. “Police were summoned to the crime scene. The motive for the multiple murders is yet to be determined, with detectives hard at work in search of clues. Serious and Violent Crime detectives have initiated an investigation into the murders.”

MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagen Allen asked the public to assist with information that might lead to arrests. "It is disheartening to learn that four bodies with gunshot wounds were discovered in Constantia on Thursday morning. No details are available at this stage. I urge the public to assist all law enforcement agencies and make any information they might have available," Allen said.

“The crime stats of the 3rd quarter – October to December 2022 of the 2022/23 financial year – show that there was one incident where four people were killed. “I will engage the SAPS provincial commissioner to keep me updated on how the investigation is progressing. “Those who committed this horrific crime must immediately be found and convicted. We have to stop all forms of killing.”