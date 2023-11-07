‘Cop killer’ appears in Blue Downs court

Cape Town - The man accused of stabbing an officer to death made his first appearance at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The accused, Phindile Sonyabashe, handed himself over to the police on Saturday, the day after the incident happened in Mfuleni.

The victim was a police constable stationed at Harare police station. Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi said: “A 59-year-old suspect had on Saturday handed himself to the police as a result of an engagement with the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team of the Hawks for his alleged involvement in the murder of a police official in Mfuleni. “It is alleged that on Friday the suspect and the victim had an altercation that resulted in the suspect stabbing the victim to death. He made his first appearance; the matter is postponed to November 9 for bail information. The accused is remanded in custody.”