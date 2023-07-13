Cop shot during house robbery in Mfuleni dies

Cape Town - The police officer shot and injured during a house robbery has died. Constable Unathi Makananda, 32, was shot on June 26 while at his Mfuleni home with his girlfriend and friends.

Four armed men entered the home at about 4am under the pretext of looking for somewhere to buy beers. The officer, who was stationed at Kleinvlei, was shot in the hip by the assailants who demanded his firearm. A source close to the investigation said: “There were complications while he was in hospital which resulted in him slipping into a coma. His brain was swollen and there was nothing that could be done about it.

“On Tuesday morning, after we had our morning meeting, we were informed about the constable’s death. We are all devastated about this news.” Mfuleni SAPS spokesperson November Filander said: “According to preliminary information, at the time of the incident the police officer was in the lounge of his house, accompanied by his girlfriend and two other males. “At approximately 4am, there was a knock at the door. The police constable opened the door and was confronted by four armed males who forcibly entered the premises.

“The suspects were armed with a firearm and demanded the member’s firearm. However, he indicated that he did not possess a firearm.” He said the assailants robbed the four of their cellphones, cash and a flat screen television. “Before fleeing the scene, they cold-heartedly shot the police constable in the hip. Also, the suspects took the vehicle keys, but were unable to operate the vehicle and left it behind. They fled in an unknown direction,” Filander said.

He appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident, or had any information that could assist in identifying and apprehending the perpetrators to contact Detective Sergeant Simpiwe Thaubeni on 082 237 8829, or Crime Stop anonymously on 08600 10111, or the Mfuleni SAPS on 021 909 9500. “We urge the community to remain vigilant and co-operative during this investigation. “The safety and security of our police officers and community members are of paramount importance to us, and we will spare no effort in ensuring that justice is served.