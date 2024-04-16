Cops lashed over GBV case dockets struck off court rolls

Cape Town - Nearly 90 gender-based violence (GBV) cases have been struck off court rolls across Cape Town due to police inefficiency. The statistics, released by community safety MEC Reagan Allen, and monitored by the Court Watching Briefs unit, show that a staggering 243 cases monitored at 25 courts, linked to 58 police stations across the province were struck off the court roll due to SAPS inefficiencies.

A total of 89 of the 243 cases monitored by the unit were those reported between April and September, 2023. The courts that were monitored are located in Khayelitsha, Athlone, Wynberg, Mitchells Plain, Bellville, Blue Downs, Philippi, Kuilsriver, Atlantis, Paarl, Mossel Bay, Oudtshoorn, Thembalethu (George), Laingsburg, Knysna and Beaufort West. The statistics show that of the 89 cases, a total of 34 were withdrawn as the dockets were not at court, and 53 withdrawn because the investigation was incomplete.

Allen said the criminal justice system had to do better. “These grim statistics leave a bitter taste in my mouth. The continued GBV that is plaguing our society must come to an immediate end. “The way the SAPS, and by extension the entire criminal justice system is failing these individuals, often among the most vulnerable in our communities, will never be acceptable.

“It is further concerning that these are just the cases we have monitored and might not paint a full picture of the reality. “The criminal justice system has to do better,” Allen said. Caroline Peters of the Callas Foundation, said the withdrawal of the GBV cases was a cause for concern as many victims felt powerless.