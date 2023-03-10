CPUT hosts research indaba on GBV, spotlighting higher education institutions

Guest speaker, Professor Mzikazi Nduna, dean of the faculty of health sciences, said culture and tradition were to a large extent used to justify certain practices, some of which border on harassment and violence.

“Violence is not only interpersonal (which is the violence that occurs between two people) but it is actually mostly structural violence, the violence that is created by systems, institutions, by (the) practices of our institutions that are entrenched and that are not easy to change because they are based on either a policy that exists or (absence thereof).”

Executive director in the office of the vice-chancellor, Professor Driekie Hay-Swemmer, spoke on enhancing girls’ economic empowerment to eradicate GBV with particular focus on CPUT’s STEM flagship project. Hay-Swemmer said the problem of GBV was deeply rooted in the education system.