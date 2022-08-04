Floreat Primary School in Retreat able to explore Stream learning through new lab

Cape Town - Floreat Primary School in Retreat became the second primary school to receive a specialised laboratory, to promote Stream (science, technology, robotics, engineering, aeronautics and maths) learning in particularly resource-deprived communities. The Sakhikamva Foundation launched its seventh Stream lab in South Africa at the school with assistance from the Prescient Foundation.

The 4iR classroom is furnished with equipment such as robotics, 3D printers, drones and artificial intelligence (AI) kits as well as engineering and science kits, and can accommodate 40 learners. The Stream lab will assist in developing skills in AI, design thinking, robotics, coding, aviation and space science. During the Virtual Basic Education Lekgotla in February, the Department of Basic Education announced that robotics and coding would be added to the curriculum for the 2023 academic year.

Principal Noel Isaacs said: “As a school of more than 900 learners and 25 educators, we are so grateful for this wonderful new learning environment. “The laboratory will enable us to lay a solid foundation for coding and robotics education and give our children the opportunities to develop programming and other digital skills. “On a day-to-day basis, our new tech lab will promote hands-on learning and teamwork, and the entire school is looking forward to a new era of tech learning adventures.”

Sakhikamva Foundation founder Fatima Jakoet said the school was selected from a group of schools in the Western Cape Education Department’s Metro South District after a vigorous due diligence process. “One of our greatest barriers to good quality education is the lack of resources in our schools. “This lab ensures our children now have access to new technologies resources, while it creates an opportunity for new and enhanced learning experiences.

“With the new resources and the establishment of a robotics or drone club, learners are able to compete not only in national competitions, but international ones. This opens up a world of possibilities for the children.” [email protected] Cape Argus