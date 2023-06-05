Four in court for the murder of a ‘witness’

Cape Town - Four men have been arrested for the murder of a woman who was shot near the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. The incident happened on May 25, and a week later the suspects were in custody.

The deceased, Christine Gumira was shot a few minutes after she left the court. A Neighbourhood Watch member told the Cape Argus that the Zimbabwean woman was a witness to an old case. “She left the court with other people and then a man approached and shot her twice in the head.”

A leaked CCTV footage which went viral showed the unsuspecting woman walking with two other people. The suspect, wearing a white jacket and a grey beanie, walks up to his target, pulls the gun out from the right pocket, first looks to the back before he fires two shots in the head. The victim’s companions could be seen running away from the scene while the shooter casually jogs to the direction of the police station.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the intricate investigation by an integrated investigation team comprising detectives from the provincial office and Wynberg detectives landed four suspects behind bars in connection with the murder of the woman. “The victim was gunned down after leaving the court building, en-route to the taxi rank. “The investigation took the integrated investigation team to different locations within the Cape Metropole where they conducted tracing operations and arrested the four suspects after they were positively linked with the murder through thorough investigation and forensic evidence.

“Police also seized a silver Nissan Tiïda as well as cellphones that will be analysed. “The four suspects between the ages 24 and 33 are expected to make their court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court this morning, on a charge of murder. Pojie added due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no further detail will be divulged.

Western Cape MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, welcomed the arrest. “No person deserves to die in such a horrific manner. “This heartless killing has been making the rounds on social media, and I am pleased that SAPS acted in such a swift manner.