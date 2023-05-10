Four women arrested for Parklands robbery, stolen goods worth more than R1m recovered

Cape Town - Table View police have recovered stolen goods worth more than R1 million from four female suspects. The women apparently met their victim in a social setting and went home with him.

While he was sleeping, they took his belongings. Captain Adriana Chandler said: “Four women were arrested at a bed and breakfast in Parklands last week after they were identified by the victim and found to be in possession of property belonging to him. “Among the stolen items that the victim identified were property items that did not belong to the complainant.

“These items included clothing, jewellery, suitcases, cellphones, electronic equipment and laptops with an estimated value of over a million rand. “The complainant revealed that he was at a social establishment in Parklands one evening and met four unknown women. “They all went to the complainant’s home and while he was asleep the women stole the property and left the following morning without waking the complainant.”

Chandler explained that the detective, immediately after interviewing the complainant, went to the establishment and viewed video footage. “Informers were activated and not long after the women were traced to the bed and breakfast, where they were arrested. “The suspects, aged 23, 24, 28 and 29, remained in custody from May 3 until their court appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

“The suspects have also been linked to another three cases, where the same modus operandi was used to commit this type of crime,” Chandler said. “The women have been charged with theft and possession of presumably stolen property. “Station commander Colonel Junaid Alcock has welcomed the arrest and applauded the detective for the swift investigation and apprehension of the suspects.”