Golden Dish owners say eatery ‘will rise from ashes’ soon

Cape Town - The owners of popular Cape Town eatery Golden Dish say they will try to reopen soon after their building was gutted in the early hours of Saturday morning. Mohamed Rafiq Parker suspects load shedding could have been the reason behind the blaze which destroyed the kitchen, in the Gatesville establishment.

“We can’t put a price on the damage that has been caused but it was excessive. “That is the only branch that we have unfortunately, so our clients have to wait for the building to be fixed. “We unfortunately can’t put a time frame on how long it will take to fix the building.

“It’s the end of the year, most factories close around December 15. Possibly we will be running soon even if it’s not a full scheme but we will try our utmost best to come back with a bang.” Parker assured his clients that they would try to get their establishment up and running. A fire guts kitchen of the iconic Golden Dish in Cape Town after load shedding. The fire razed the kitchen. “I think our customers are just as distraught as we are. The legend will rise from the ashes, God willing very soon.

“We will be back to feed our customers with happy memories again. “We thank each and every person who has been supporting us during our 54 years of operating – that means three generations who have been coming back all these years and we trust they will be back.” The Golden Dish was established in 1969. Their first spot was at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Klipfontein Road opposite Athlone Stadium.

In 1989 the halaal take-away eatery moved to a shop two doors down from where they were situated and in 1993 or 1994 they opened on the corner. Edward Bosch, spokesperson for the City’s Fire and Rescue Service, said a fire was confirmed at Golden Dish, Gatesville, at 4.47am on Saturday morning. “The rear kitchen was completely destroyed by fire. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

“The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.” After the blaze, the Golden Dish posted on their Facebook page: “Dear esteemed customers ... “We are deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred early on Saturday morning during which a fire broke out at our restaurant causing great damage to our property.

“We thank the Almighty that no one was hurt. Due to the extensive damage, we will unfortunately have to close the Golden Dish until further notice. “Thank you for your loyal support and understanding.” A customer Fazlin Fisher responded that she went to the shop and discovered the place was gutted.