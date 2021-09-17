Grade 7 learners from Cape Town invited to join robotics bootcamp

Cape Town - Grade 7 learners from schools within the province are being invited to apply to join their peers at an open coding and robotics bootcamp set to be held at two Curro schools in Cape Town early next month. Interested learners will be treated to two full days of technology, learning and practical fun facilitated by Curro Foreshore and Curro Delft on October 1 and 2 next month.

Speaking on the initiative to host the open bootcamp, Curro Foreshore executive head JP Le Roux said that coding had become the new literacy and that introducing young scholars to the form of digital language was key to tapping into their future success. “Technology is a significant part of every child’s life today but the next step, beyond interacting with technology, is to learn how to create it. Instead of just playing a game, learners must learn how to make one themselves and it is this that the bootcamps will cover,” said Le Roux. During the bootcamp, learners will be taught by passionate highly qualified teachers, who will instruct them through an introductory level course, how to build robotics kits, problem-solve, engage with drones while also being taught algorithm-coding and applying advanced maths and science through fun interactive lessons and will get to bring home certificates acknowledging the work they did.