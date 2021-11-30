Hawks issue arrest warrant for Cape man wanted for the murder of an off-duty policeman

Cape Town - The Hawks have issued a warrant of arrest for Luzuko Eric Yalezo, 36, in connection with the murder of a police officer. Yalezo allegedly stabbed and killed off-duty police Sergeant Sakhumzi Mbucela, 40, on August 12 in Gugulethu. The sergeant’s vehicle was recovered on the same day with the help of the crime prevention unit.

Mbucela, who was stationed at the Wynberg Vispol, was stabbed during an apparent robbery on August 12. He was admitted to hospital, where he died on August 14. Hawks spokesperson Bonnie Nxumalo said the warrant for Yalezo’s arrest was issued by the court. Nxumalo said he was suspected of also having shot and killed a 36-year-old witness in this matter a few days ago. She said Yalezo was believed to be in the informal settlements in Barcelona or Europe at Gugulethu, or in the Lusaka area of Nyanga.

Nxumalo said Yalezo was previously arrested on a separate matter for the theft of motor vehicle in February but he failed to return to court, which was being investigated by the police. “The investigation of the murder case prompted the issuing of the warrant for his arrest,” she said. Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Martin Makhasi said if Yalezo was suspected of killing Mbucela, the police should use all resources to track him down.

Makhasi said they needed to circulate information to communities to ensure awareness and co-operation from the communities. Provincial CPF board chairperson Fransina Lukas called on the community to co-operate with the police to provide the necessary information to assist the police in apprehending the alleged perpetrator of this crime. Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said they were currently working on having an all-important Policing Indaba which would include all stakeholders in ensuring they commonly converse and find ways to address the issue of police killings and building relations with communities.