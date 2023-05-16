Help 15-year-old rock climber, Sara Adams, climb a step closer to her dream in Seoul

Cape Town - A young South African rock climber is appealing to generous South Africans to donate to her Backabuddy campaign launched to help her raise funds to travel to the 2023 IFSC Youth World Championship (YWC) in Seoul, South Korea. For 15-year-old Sara Adams, participating in the international competition will be but a step in elevating the sport in South Africa and also a chance to put the country on the map in terms of representation, according to her team.

However, Adams’ lack of funding might stop her from reaching her dreams. Speaking to the Cape Argus, Adams’ mother, Ishkah Taliep revealed that she’d been climbing competitively for five years, competing in her first competition in 2019. While the competition in 2019 was inter-club, Sara has since competed in Provincials and Nationals every year.

“The IFSC Youth World Championship will be her first Youth World Championship and international climbing competition experience. Sara is currently ranked first as an under-15 speed climber in South Africa, she has won gold in all her competitions from inter-club, provincials, and nationals,” said Taliep. Should Adams be successful in raising the R63 000 needed for the trip to Seoul in August, she will be representing South Africa in all three disciplines Lead, Bouldering and Speed. “We are appealing to any companies, families anyone who would like to sponsor our daughter and help her get to the 2023 IFSC Youth World Championship, to please assist.

"We are appealing to any companies, families anyone who would like to sponsor our daughter and help her get to the 2023 IFSC Youth World Championship, to please assist.

"Your sponsorship will greatly assist with her future successes as she gets to reach her potential. Sara will be competing against the best in the world and ultimately make South Africa proud," she said. Sara Adams. All donated monies will be utilised for flights, accommodation, food and beverages, contribution to team management costs, and visa and travel insurance for the international competition set to be held from August 18 until August 27. "Sara is very passionate and driven when it comes to her sport and she has grown and worked hard to make progress each day and improve on her times.

“We do not want her to become discouraged as she sees her teammates going and she is always staying behind, as financially, her family does not have the financial means,” said Taliep. Currently, through her mother’s efforts and the help of compassionate people Adams’ Backabuddy campaign has raised just over R12 000, however, for the young sportswoman to reach Seoul the fund-raiser is still a long way from collecting the required amount. “Please assist Sara to compete internationally as this is her second selection, last year she was selected to represent South Africa in America, and unfortunately she could not partake due to financial constraints,” Taliep said.