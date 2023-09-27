Highly pathogenic avian flu virus having concerning impact on SA’s poultry and egg supply

Cape Town - Highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreaks have resulted in the deaths and culling of collectively over 2.5 million chickens across the country. The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development said the country was battling with a number of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5 and H7 outbreaks.

Up to September 21, 50 HPAI H7 outbreaks and ten HPAI H5 outbreaks were reported. Gauteng was the harshest affected province in terms of HPAI H7 with 37 outbreaks, followed by two outbreaks in Mpumalanga, two in Limpopo, two in the North West, and one in the Free State. Subsequently, the number of chickens that died was 107 705 and the reported number of chickens that were culled were 1 318 521.

The Western Cape is the most affected region in terms of the HPAI H5 outbreak with seven reported outbreaks, and three more outbreaks in KwaZulu-Natal. As a result, the reported number of chickens that died were 98 249 and the number of chickens culled were 1 156 283. In a statement released on Monday, the department said the number of newly detected H7 and H5 PCR positive farms were increasing and stressed the importance of utmost biosecurity on poultry farms to reduce the risk of introduction. “The department has facilitated the importation of fertile eggs for the broiler industry, a similar request for the table eggs will be considered if received. We are also facilitating the transit to eSwatini of fertile eggs for their broiler production.”

The department is also engaging with vaccine regulators to expedite the registration of vaccines. “Due to the high probability of Avian Influenza virus mutating and becoming zoonotic, care needs to be taken on the quality and efficacy parameters of the vaccine chosen for use in this exercise.” Last month, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture cautioned poultry owners to remain vigilant. The department said this was the first time an H7 HPAI virus has been detected in chickens in South Africa and that any suspicion of disease in wild or domestic birds should be reported to a local state veterinarian.

The virus can be found in the faces of infected birds and discharges from their noses, mouth, and eyes. Domestic birds can be infected through faecal contamination from wild birds or through direct contact with infected poultry on other premises. “Although the risk of avian influenza to humans remains low, it is advised that members of the public avoid touching dead birds. We advise particular caution when handling or slaughtering potentially infected poultry - gloves, a mask and eye protection should be worn.” The department reiterated that poultry products were safe for consumption.

Department of Agriculture Head of Communication Mary James said increased mortality is the most common sign to look out for. “If they do not die suddenly, affected chickens may show difficulty breathing, discolouration of the skin of the face and legs, twisted necks, loss of appetite, diarrhoea and a drop in egg production.” James said several poultry farms were affected by H5 avian influenza in April and May this year, but there have been no new outbreaks since June.