Hunt for killers of off-duty officers

Cape Town - The Hawks are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a police officer. The off-duty officer was murdered on August 12 in Noord Street, Eerste River. The suspect, known only as Adriano, has been on the run since then.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said: “The Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crime Investigation team requests the assistance of the public in tracing a person only known as Adriano. “It is believed that he is a suspect in a murder investigation that occurred in Noord Street, Eerste River, on August 12 where a police official was shot and killed. The Hawks have since been probing the case and they request anyone who might shed some light on the whereabouts of Adriano to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Botha at 082 850 9754. All information received will be treated as confidential.” The search comes days after Captain Linda Buqa was gunned down in Dunoon as he waited for his TV to be fixed. He was on duty at the time of his murder on Sunday at about 5pm.

He was standing with the man who was busy with his TV set when a man grabbed his gun. While he was struggling with the suspect, another shot him. He was then struck several times. Captain Linda Buqa was gunned down in Dunoon as he waited for his TV to be fixed. Picture: Supplied The Table View officer was robbed of his service pistol by the unknown suspects. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said reports indicate the captain was shot in the Site 5 informal settlement on Sunday afternoon by yet-to-be arrested suspects who later fled with the policeman’s firearm.

“The circumstances surrounding the shooting incident are the subject of a police investigation currently in the hands of DPCI detectives, with the motive expected to be unravelled as the investigation unfolds. “Western Cape police management are saddened by this attack on a police officer. Messages of condolences were conveyed to the slain police captain’s family and colleagues.” Almost a week after the incident the suspects are still at large.