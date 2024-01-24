Ipid records high number of police criminal cases in the Western Cape

Cape Town - The high number of Western Cape police officers being probed by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is cause for concern, the provincial government says. The second-quarter Ipid report for the 2023-24 financial year shows that in the Western Cape, between July and September last year, 196 cases were registered for investigation with the entity. Of the 1 276 cases countrywide, the Western Cape has the second highest behind Gauteng’s 210.

Among others, the 196 cases consisted of 146 assaults, 22 of discharging an official firearm, 15 deaths in police custody, 15 deaths as a result of police action, and 5 rapes by police officials. The latest officer to be in the crosshairs of the law is a Mitchells Plain police detective arrested and dismissed after 15 firearms were reported missing from the station’s SAP-13 storeroom in November last year. The storeroom is where all exhibits and evidence used in criminal cases are kept. It was discovered on November 21 that the weapons, destined for forensic testing at a laboratory, had vanished. The theft was believed to have taken place over six months.

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said the high number of cases was deeply worrying. “It suggests that there is an unacceptable level of ill-discipline within the ranks of the SAPS that requires urgent attention. It’s a complete travesty that the very service members that should be protecting all of us while upholding the law have made themselves guilty of committing crime. “Deaths, rapes and any other crime committed by a SAPS officer will never be condoned. It is further alarming as the report at a national level also shows that Ipid has a backlog of 12 489 cases, of which 2 217 are in this province. Ipid should urgently address this,” said Allen.

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen and provincial police commissioner Thembisile Patekile. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane He said that nationally, Ipid referred 458 cases to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for criminal prosecution. Of these, 87, the most in the country, are from the Western Cape. To date, the NPA has not determined whether any of the 87 cases will be prosecuted. “We cannot have men and women in blue dragging the name of the service down and further eroding the public’s trust in the SAPS. “It’s enough that many residents have to deal with actual criminals and they do not need so-called officers of the law conducting themselves in this manner. The guilty ones do not deserve the uniform.”