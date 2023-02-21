Jitters over City taxis’ stayaway action as new Mobility MEC Mackenzie calls for meeting

Cape Town - There are jitters in Cape Town’s transport sector ahead of tomorrow’s one-day “stay-away” action by taxi operators. The City and Province have both issued stern warnings that they would not tolerate violence and intimidation.

Last week, Western Cape Santaco chairperson Mandla Hermanus said during the action, all operators would park their taxis at home or at the various ranks in the metro tomorrow. On Monday, Hermanus did not answer phone calls or messages from the Cape Argus asking him whether or not Santaco would attend the meeting. At the same time, newly appointed Mobility MEC Ricardo MacKenzie will today be meeting with leaders from minibus taxi association umbrella body South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) to avert tomorrow’s strike.

Santaco’s Mandla Hermanus. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Speaking to reporters immediately after he was sworn into office, MacKenzie said a meeting with the taxi industry would be his first priority. MacKenzie said: “I will listen to Santaco’s grievances. If they are being unfairly prejudiced, I will work to put that right. My priority is to deliver safe and sustainable transport, to which our people have a right.” MacKenzie, who until recently chaired the standing committee on transport in the legislature, will chair a round table meeting that will also be attended by Premier Alan Winde and mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

New Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie was sworn in by Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath. Picture supplied Premier Alan Winde congratulates new Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie. Looking on is Agriculture MEC who until yesterday was acting Mobility MEC. Picture: Mwangi Githahu/Cape Argus Winde had meanwhile given his full backing to MacKenzie to take a firm stand against any violence or intimidation of commuters or other road users, disruption of public transport, and harm to the economy. Winde said while Santaco was within its rights to protest over its grievances, he was deeply concerned about commuters across the province who would not be able to go to work or school on Wednesday if the action went ahead. Winde said he was appealing to Santaco to attend the meeting where all sides could try to find common ground for the sake of the provincial economy, which he said was just beginning to make a steady recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mayco member for urban mobility Rob Quintas said: “I want to make it very clear that all the necessary precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of commuters and other operators, including the MyCiTi bus service, as far as possible.” Quintas said previous experience of similar stayaway actions had shown the City that they were often marked by violence, destruction of public property, attacks on other public transport services, and intimidation. He said Santaco’s claims that the City was targeting minibus-taxi operators by issuing fines for transgressions and impounding illegal operators’ vehicles were “dishonest” and “an attempt by some to establish a regime where they could operate with impunity.”

The Golden Arrow bus service has meanwhile pleaded with taxi association members not to target its buses during their promised action. Golden Arrow general manager Derick Meyer said: “It cannot be coincidence that our employees, passengers and assets are targeted every time the taxi industry undertakes this type of stay away. “Human beings cannot be treated as collateral damage, and we do not accept the preposterous suggestion that previous attacks are coincidental or unrelated.”