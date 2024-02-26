Joshlin now missing for a week

Support has grown in the search for missing Joshlin Smith from Saldanha Bay, along the West Coast. The six-year-old went missing a week ago while left in the care of her mother’s boyfriend.

She was last seen at her Middelpos home in Diazville. Since Tuesday, community members accompanied by officials including mayor André Truter have been searching for Joshlin. At the weekend, organisations including the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit and political parties assisted with the search.

This while in Elsies River, residents from Goodwood, Salberau and Ruyterwacht held a prayer meeting for the girl's return. A night vigil is held in Elsies River for missing Joshlin Smith. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Omar Esack, from Goodwood Community Safety Services, said: "We are here in support of the family. What touched me is that my nephew was kidnapped and the suspects drove around with him in his own car for a day and a half. "Fortunately, he managed to get away unharmed and his car was recovered. This case of Joshlin hit home."

Salberau neighbourhood watch members said the case reminded them of Courtney Pieters, who disappeared and was found murdered in 2017. Monique January said they were involved in most missing children cases. The group indicated they might go to Saldanha Bay to help with the search. Truter said they were now offering a reward for any tip-off that would lead to Joshlin’s whereabouts.

“We have R20,000 that was paid for the tracing of Joshlin. I cannot report that Joshlin has been found, but I can report that hope is alive. “On Saturday, so many people from so many organisations and walks of life arrived to assist with the search. “It was humbling to witness this, an incredible sense of community. “Pray for her safe return,” he said.

Joshlin Smith’s mother, Kelly, pleads with her daughter’s captors to return her. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Joshlin’s mother, Kelly, said she still believed her daughter was alive. “Whoever has my child, please bring her back. “We miss her. Her 10-year-old brother has decided not to go to school because he said he doesn’t want to get angry when people ask about Joshlin.

“Emotionally, I’m not doing well. I’m going crazy, but I can’t do anything about it. I just have to stay calm, because I have two other children that look up to me. “Every time I look at my youngest daughter, I think of Joshlin. She looks just like her, the only difference is that she has green eyes and not blue. “I miss my daughter so much. I don’t know if she is being fed, if she is warm where she is. I’m broken.”