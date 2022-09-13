Killing of a Cape Town magistrate remains a mystery, family rules out robbery

Cape Town - While the missing car belonging to the slain Cape Town Magistrate Romay van Rooyen was recovered in Isiqalo informal settlement on Sunday night, the cause of her death remains a mystery. The 50-year-old’s lifeless body was found by family members on Saturday afternoon at her home in Marina Da Gama; her Toyota Rav4 reportedly surfaced near Mitchells Plain.

Her death, the family have revealed, comes just 10 months after her sister also died under similarly mysterious circumstances. Van Rooyen’s family are awaiting her post-mortem results. At the time of her death, Van Rooyen was a magistrate at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court. She started her career as a prosecutor in 1997, working in the district and regional courts before becoming a State advocate in the Western Cape High Court. She became an acting magistrate in 2016 and presided in various magistrate’s courts in the province. From October last year, she was permanently appointed as an additional magistrate at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court.

Her brother Tasswell said when her body was found, she had already been dead for more than eight hours. Tasswell, who recollected their tough and challenging upbringing, said the family were hurt and saddened by Romay’s passing. He said since Saturday, they had been mulling over the possible reasons for her death.

“My father and sister, who were the first on the scene, could not make sense of what could have transpired. It’s even hard, especially for my dad, because Romay was not married, had no kids and lived alone. “At this stage, we cannot speculate, as we are awaiting post-mortem results. However, we have ruled out the possibility of this being a robbery. Her valuables – such as her cellphone, laptop and wallet – were not taken, including those that were in her car. “But then again, even if it was a hit, probably because of a court case that had gone wrong, they would have made it look like a robbery. However, there wasn’t even any sign of forced entry in the house,” he said.

Tasswell said Romay as the elder sibling had always been the rock of the family. He described Romay as a caring sister who loved her work and lived for the State. “She was a leader and was brave, and we are heartbroken and torn into pieces to have lost her,” he said. Robin Carlisle, a member of the disbanded safety group Marina Guardians, said the part of Marina Da Gama where Van Rooyen stayed had inadequate security.

Carlisle, a former Public Works MEC, said there had been two murders in the Marina in the last five years, but they were domestic cases. “We have never had this sort of murder in the Marina Da Gama area and this is an unusual incident for us. A crime like this, of a woman living on her own and a magistrate, is a very serious case which we would have had an interest in,” he said. Muizenberg precinct CPF Lorraine Moko said this was the second magistrate to be found dead in their home in a period of less than three years in the Muizenberg precinct.

Moko further said the Van Rooyen’s death came at a time where the precinct was concerned over the rising numbers of GBV related cases and the killing of women. “One will remember the mysterious death of Advocate Francois Luyt in late 2019 who was found by his personal assistant. “It's a warning to criminals that killing of law officers will not make cases disappear. We request community members with information to assist the police to apprehend these criminals,” she said.