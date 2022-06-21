Kraaifontein deadly mob attack slammed by MEC Reagen Allen

Cape Town - Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen has condemned the alleged vigilante attack by Kraaifontein residents, who stoned a man to death for alleged robbery incidents in the area. The incident took place at the weekend – on the corners of First Avenue and Lincoln Road, in Belmont Park, Kraaifontein.

Police have since registered the incident for investigation, actively searching for persons involved in the violent killing. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said: “Kraaifontein police are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a 37-year-old man, following the discovery of a body on the corners of Lincoln Road and 1st Avenue in Belmont Park Kraaifontein.” “It is suspected that the victim was beaten to death by community members who accused him of a crime. No arrests have been made yet,” Traut said.

Commenting on the incident, Allen said the report about the alleged mob justice killing points to a worrying trend. “This recent incident highlights a very concerning trend, especially since the last unjustifiable mob killing of Abongile Mafalala. These incidents, like all types of crimes, can never be condoned. Under no circumstances does any person have the right to take the law into their own hands. “Wherever it is suspected that the law was broken, it is our civil duty to contact any law-enforcement agency so that an arrest can occur, allowing police to further investigate the matter and let the court process run its course,” said Allen.

Allen said SAPS crime statistics, over the four quarters of the 2021/22 financial year, indicate that, in the Western Cape, there were 227 murder cases, which have been linked to vigilantism/mob justice. “For the 2020/21 financial year, the province recorded 151 cases of murder, directly linked to mob justice. This means there’s been a year-on-year increase of 76 cases in the province. “We understand that many communities are frustrated and might have a deficit of trust in SAPS, but deciding to effect justice by themselves is just committing another crime,” said Allen.