Leap officer wounded in Khayelitsha, robbed of service pistol and bulletproof vest

Cape Town - An injured Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) officer managed to drive himself to the fire station after he was shot in Khayelitsha. Mlamleli Gift Nqana was in Mandela Park when he was attacked and robbed of his service pistol and bulletproof vest.

A source close to the investigation revealed that the Fire and Rescue Service in Mandela Park, Khayelitsha, contacted the control room to report that the law enforcement officer had been shot multiple times in his upper body. “The officer was in the Khayelitsha area and drove himself to the fire station after he was shot. He is deployed at the Bishop Lavis armoury. The member’s firearm was also taken by suspects. The officer will be taken to Khayelitsha Hospital.” Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said that he felt deeply angered by the shooting.

“The 30-year-old officer, who works at the Bishop Lavis base, was shot multiple times. It is alleged that he came under fire in Khayelitsha when he stopped to get something to eat. “At this stage, the motive seems to be robbery, as his service firearm and bulletproof vest were taken. It is becoming crystal clear that both law enforcement and SAPS officers are being targeted. “Officer Nqana (is) in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

“I wish the officer a speedy recovery. “I urge anyone with information to immediately make it available to all law enforcement agencies so that the perpetrators can be swiftly arrested. Just as with any attack on law enforcement and SAPS officers, I also regard this as an attack on the state. “The relevant laws and charges should be added. Like all other criminals, we need these criminals behind bars.”

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed the suspects were still at large. “Harare police are investigating an attempted murder case following a shooting incident on Tuesday evening at about 10pm in Hlehla Street, Makhaza, Khayelitsha, where a male Leap officer was shot and wounded. “According to reports, the victim was seated in a law enforcement vehicle when he was approached by unknown suspects, who shot him.