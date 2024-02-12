Leonsdale mother gunned down during load shedding in Elsies River

Cape Town - Rival gang shootings during load shedding in Elsies River on Friday night claimed the life of an innocent mother of three. Simone Rasper, 34, was shot in the chest in Boater Close, Leonsdale, at about 9.30pm.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said they were investigating and had yet to make an arrest. Rasper’s family declined to speak to the Cape Argus on Sunday. Her murder has also sparked fear in the community as she was one of three people shot at the weekend.

Claudine Coleridge, a community activist, said the area was at war and police weren’t doing much. She said women in the area were fearful of walking around. “What is sad is that police know the gangsters and they know what is happening.

“Women coming from work ask if it’s safe to come home, or what they should do. “Imagine as a mother, you know there’s a shooting and your young daughters are at home,” said Coleridge. The chairperson of the Elsies River Community Policing Forum (CPF), Hamish Arries, said the increase in gang-related shootings throughout the precinct was a concern.

“The CPF on behalf of the Elsies River community wants to reiterate that we refuse to live under siege by criminal elements and demand swift and immediate action by all the law enforcement agencies,” Arries said. Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen encouraged people with information to make it available to law enforcement agencies. “I once again urge community members to report the whereabouts of illegal firearms on 021 466 0011 as they can earn up to R5 000 should the weapon successfully be confiscated and it leads to an arrest and conviction,” said Allen.