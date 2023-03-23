Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Malusi Booi fired with immediate effect by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

Former Mayco member for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 2h ago

Cape Town - Mayco member for housing Malusi Booi has been fired with immediate effect from the mayoral committee by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

The mayor made the announcement in the afternoon after he met with police about a multi-million rand tender fraud investigation implicating Booi.

Hill-Lewis placed Booi on suspension on March 16 after cops raided his council office.

Booi’s firing comes after an operation led by the SAPS Commercial Crimes Unit amid ongoing investigations into allegations of fraud worth millions of rands regarding housing tenders.

"This removal from Mayco follows an updated briefing from the South African Police Services (SAPS) regarding progress on their investigation into alleged fraud and corruption," Hill-Lewis said in a statement.

"I have received an updated briefing from the SAPS regarding their investigation, and on this basis, have decided to remove councillor Malusi Booi from his position on the Mayoral Committee with immediate effect.

"While councillor Booi has not been charged, the matters under investigation are to my mind serious enough to warrant immediate action to protect the integrity of our government.

“I have further assured the SAPS of the City’s full support in the ongoing investigation.

"The City has a zero tolerance approach to fraud and corruption and I will not hesitate to act in the interests of good governance," Hill Lewis said.

In the meantime, James Vos continues as acting mayco member for human settlements.

