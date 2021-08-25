Maphootla Makhoalibe appointed as first female executive for Robben Island Museum

Cape Town - The Robben Island Museum (RIM) has appointed Maphootla Makhoalibe as its first female executive manager since being declared a national museum in 1997. Maphootla Makhoalibe joins RIM as the Chief Infrastructure Officer responsible for infrastructure and facilities management on the island.

Makhoalibe is a professional with over 19 years experience in complex investment projects from inception, implementation & acquisition through to disposal in Africa (SADC), the Middle East (Qatar & UAE), the US and the UK. Academically, she has extensive built environment and infrastructure qualifications; Bachelor’s Degree: Architecture (SA), Master’s Degree: Property Development and Planning (UK). “I would like to thank the Council of Robben Island Museum, as well as the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mava Dada for the opportunity to serve our country in preserving our heritage, as well as trusting me to be the first female in the Executive Management team, especially in what is still considered a male dominated industry - built environment,” Makhoalibe said.

With a strong project management delivery background with broad financial appraisal and economics, Makhoalibe joins RIM at a challenging time brought about by Covid-19. Her appointment comes at a time where the entity is reinventing itself through the implementation of various projects RIM spokesperson Morongoa Ramaboa said: “This is certainly validation that women are and have always been ready to lead in strategic positions.