Masizole Mnqasela: Speaker and DA tight-lipped about the exact charges being investigated

Cape Town - Legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela and the DA provincial chairperson Jaco Londt have refused to comment on the nature of the exact charges that have led to the speaker’s suspension from party activities. At a meeting held last Friday, the DA provincial executive committee (PEC) suspended Mnqasela from party activities pending the finalisation of an investigation and the possible institution of disciplinary proceedings against him.

Story continues below Advertisement

The PEC said its decision to suspend Mnqasela was based on the findings of a report following an investigation by the DA’s Federal Legal Commission (FLC) which found “sufficient credibility in the allegations relating to irregularities pertaining to subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance claim.” Approached for comment on the nature of the charges the Office of the Speaker said: “The current situation is sub-judice therefore, we will not comment on the merit or the demerits of any of the alleged irregularities.” Similarly, Londt said he could not comment on any matter that is currently being investigated.

“We are awaiting the conclusion of the investigation currently under way by the Hawks after which further comments will be made.” In a previous statement, the DA alluded to accusations against other party members and said: “We are aware that there are currently internal processes ongoing against other members which the party will act upon as soon as the formal report is tabled.” They said external investigations such as those by the Hawks or the police must run their own course and only when such investigations were complete would any reports or findings emanating from such processes be considered for possible further steps.

Story continues below Advertisement

DA spokesperson Richard Newton said the suspension of Mnqasela from party activities would not affect his duties as speaker of the legislature. It has been 12 days since the DA handed documents to the Hawks containing protected disclosures by whistle-blowers alleging fraud and/ or corruption relating to subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance claims by the speaker. The whistle-blowers approached the leader of the DA Provincial Caucus, Alan Winde, to report their allegations.

Story continues below Advertisement

The DA said Winde had asked them to make formal submissions and to provide supporting documentary evidence to back them up. However, Mnqasela has repeatedly said he has yet to be approached by the Hawks about the charges levelled against him. The Hawks are also keeping mum about the charges and have said they cannot discuss any information pertaining to an ongoing investigation.

Story continues below Advertisement