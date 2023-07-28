Meeting with safety and policing MEC disrupted by gangsters in Tafelsig

Cape Town - An engagement with Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen ended in a high-speed chase as gangsters approached the Freedom Park community. Officers jumped into their vans while residents, including young children, chased after the gang members.

Hours after the meeting, Tafelsig residents burnt tyres on the corner of Langeberg and Tafelberg. Community leader Anwar Alexander said they invited Allen after two men, Luciano John and Sammy Minde, were gunned down in the early hours of Sunday. John was first stripped by the suspects so they could see if he had any gang tattoos before he was shot in the face.

Minde was walking from his home and when he reached Bayern Munich Street he was also shot in the face. “They were good men, on Mandela Day they were sweeping the street, they were humble. We have lost four innocent people in this area in the same spot, all killed by gangsters. “The shootings have caused a divide in the area, the residents from our side were prepared to go and fight because they are tired of the attacks.

“We are burying young people here, and we are scared that if nothing is done about the gang violence then we are going to have more bodies.” Alexander said they are a forgotten community. “Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, we were not given food, and now we are not getting services from the police.

“We call the police and we have to wait for three hours, and we have to secure the scene for them and when they arrive, they treat us like we are nothing.” Local councillor Norman Adonis said sometimes people attack the police. “They throw stones at the vans and attack the police officers.

“I understand that people are frustrated but they can’t carry on like this. “I’m aware that there are these murders and people are all concerned but we all need to work together.” Allen said two people were arrested for the murders of Minde and John.

“I have engaged with the brigadier and the CPF and other stakeholders. We remain committed to make sure that SAPS, LEAP officers and Metro police are visible in the area so that gangsters and crime can be dealt with. “We have distributed the pamphlets so the community can report illegal weapons to the police and get a reward of up to R5000, they need to call 021 466 0011.”