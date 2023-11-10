Mfuleni man accused of stabbing a police officer to death seeks bail

Cape Town - A Mfuleni man accused of stabbing a police officer to death wants to apply for bail. Phindile Sonyabashe appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court yesterday where he faces charges of murder.

The 59-year-old is accused of stabbing Xolani Xeketwane, an off-duty police constable stationed at Harare police station. The incident took place last week Friday in Mfuleni following an alleged altercation between the two. According to Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi, Sonyabashe handed himself over to the police the day after the incident.

“A 59-year-old suspect had on Saturday handed himself to the police as a result of an engagement with the serious organised crime investigation team of the Hawks for his alleged involvement in the murder of a police official in Mfuleni,” Vukubi confirmed. Sonyabashe was back in court as he made a brief appearance following his first appearance on Monday. His legal aid representative told the court her client would bring a formal bail application after the State indicated that the murder was deemed a schedule six offence.

The case was postponed until November 15 for a formal bail application. Sonyabashe will remain in custody until then. Outside court, Feizeli Rrodi, a relative of Xeketwane, told the Cape Argus that his family was seeking answers to why Sonyabashe committed the crime. “My question is, why did he stab him like that as there was no argument? He now wants to appeal but he killed a cop, it is very unfair. He feels proud,” he says.