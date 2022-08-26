Mitchells Plain police station cleaner accused of raping three women suspended

Cape Town - Anti-GBV activists in Tafelsig, who had been calling for the sacking of a Mitchells Plain police station cleaner accused of raping three women, have claimed victory after his suspension. The perpetrator allegedly lured these women to the police station under the pretext of getting them jobs.

After numerous demonstrations in front of the police station, the activists started an online petition for his removal, which currently numbers more than 9 700 signatures. They demanded that the alleged rapist be given the boot until the courts had finalised all of the cases of rape against him. Activist and petition author Joanie Fredericks said the accused’s position of trust as an employee of a place where victims of crimes go to receive help made his attacks more disgusting.

Fredericks said they were appalled that someone who worked at the police was not only allowed to do such despicable things to women, but allowed to continue working. “For now, we want to let it be known that no abuser of women will get away from our scrutiny. No one shall be allowed to hide behind the SAPS to perpetrate crimes against our women. “I want to extend gratitude to the five victims who called on us to apply pressure on the police station as we went demanding answers again and again. The ward councillor, activists, and our strategy to apply pressure played a huge role in the outcome,” she said.

Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen, who was made aware of the matter, said the person had been off ill and the police were following their due process. “It is unfortunate that there is a delay, as all concerned deserve finality in this matter. “We trust it will soon be resolved. I’ll continue engaging SAPS for further updates,” Reagan said.

Police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk confirmed that the member was suspended from his duties while the investigation was ongoing. “It is our policy to conduct a departmental investigation following any misconduct or criminal investigation against a member of SAPS. “However, this is an internal process between the employer and the employee and dealt with as such,” Van Wyk said.